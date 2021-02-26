WFPD need help identifying suspect in Sunday theft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are asking for help identifying a suspect involved with a theft on Sunday.
WFPD said a suspect drove a newer model Kia Optima to the United Market Street on Kell Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. and parked in the online order pick-up area.
The suspect allegedly parked his maroon-like-colored car next to a delivery van on the south side, near the Kell Boulevard entrance.
Wichita Falls police said the suspect is described as an older, tall and lean man, with a distinctive walk. He was reportedly wearing a black beanie, dark pants and a dark coat with a neon green reflective strip on it. The suspect exited the passenger side of the car and, using a tool he took from the backseat, removed the catalytic converter from the delivery van.
After the theft, the suspect was seen walking back across the parking lot.
If you have any information about this subject or this crime, please contact WFPD investigators at (940) 766-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
When calling, please reference case #21-021126.
