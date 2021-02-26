The Wichita Theater present Matilda the Musical

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday kicks off “Matilda the Musical” at the Wichita Theater Performing Art Centre.
“The story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny,” said Theatre staff.
Admission is $23 for adults and kids or $12 for students.
Matilda the Musical will show from February 26 through March 13.
The musical lasts around 2.5 hours with an intermission.
- The theater said all COVID protocol will be followed:
- Masks required
- Limited seating
- Socially distanced seating
- Concessions ordered from and delivered to your seats
Tickets on sale now www.wichitatheatre.com
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.