The Wichita Theater present Matilda the Musical

The Wichita Theatre present Matilda the Musical. (Source: The Wichita Theatre Facebook)
By KAUZ Team | February 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 12:02 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday kicks off “Matilda the Musical” at the Wichita Theater Performing Art Centre.

“The story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny,” said Theatre staff.

Admission is $23 for adults and kids or $12 for students.

Matilda the Musical will show from February 26 through March 13.

The musical lasts around 2.5 hours with an intermission.

- The theater said all COVID protocol will be followed:

  • Masks required
  • Limited seating
  • Socially distanced seating
  • Concessions ordered from and delivered to your seats

Tickets on sale now www.wichitatheatre.com

