City Hope Church helped hundreds of families with medical debt in 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A partnership between City Hope Church and RIP Medical Debt helped pay the bills for 412 families.
City Hope Church partnered with the non-profit organization last year to lift the burden of medical debt for many families in Wichita County.
Ben Murray, pastor at City Hope Church, shared on Friday the impact of this 2020 campaign. The total amount of debt forgiven equals almost $1 million.
The recipients received a yellow envelope in the mail with a letter saying their debt is taken care of.
“There’s nothing else that they need to do. There’s nothing else. They don’t need to make a phone call. It’s taken care of and so that’s all they have to do just be a receiver of a blessing,” said Pastor Ben.
The only information the Church knows of the recipients is where they live in Wichita County. Most families assisted are under the poverty line.
Pastor Ben knows what it’s like to find out your family’s medical debt is paid.
“There was no way we could have paid off six digits worth of medical debt in our situation. So for the hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital, to write that off was a huge blessing. And so, we just wanted to pay that forward,” said Pastor Ben.
Each dollar donated to RIP Medical Debt wipes out $100 of medical debt.
