City of Petrolia remains under boil order

PETROLIA, Texas (TNN) - The city of Petrolia said Friday they’re anticipating residents will remain under a boil order for at least several more days and that the city’s water system is running at half capacity.
City officials said major repairs are in-progress at this time and they are hoping to be finished with them by early next week.
The city is asking residents to limit their water usage by washing clothes sparingly and by keeping showers short.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
