Showers possiable this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Light rain chances stick around this weekend in Texoma. Our Eastern counties can expect small showers later tonight going into the first part of tomorrow. Widespread rain is not expected. Rain chances are around 25%.
Temperatures warm up into the 60′s Saturday afternoon, things look to be slightly cooler Sunday.
Monday brings more widespread rain chances to Texoma. Going into the better part of next week things look clear, highs look to stay in the mid to upper 60′s, rain chances don’t come back until late in the week.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.