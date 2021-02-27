Tequila Rose is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Tanner Deleon in the studio to talk about Tequila Rose. She is a very loving and sweet dog, but needs to be the only animal around.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

