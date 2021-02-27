Texas: Week 12 COVID-19 vaccine allocations

Texas: Week 12 COVID-19 vaccine allocations
Some parents are marking vaccinations off their kids back to school list.
By Mason Brighton | February 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 4:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released which places in the state will receive COVID-19 vaccines next week. Below are the places in Texoma receiving vaccines:

  • Archer County - Eagle Pharmacy - Holiday 700 S. College Ave. - 100 Doses
  • Baylor County - Seymour Hospital Rural Health Clinic 201 Stadium Dr. Seymour - 100 Doses
  • Childress County - Childress Regional Medical Center 901 Highway 83 North Childress - 100 Doses
  • Childress County - Fox Rural Health Clinic 1001 Us Highway 83 N. Childress - 100 Doses
  • Clay County - Clay County Memorial Hospital 310 W South St. Henrietta - 200 Doses
  • Haskell County - The Drug Store 100 S Avenue E. Haskell HASKELL - 200 Doses
  • Foard County - Foard County Clinic 200 North 1st Street Crowell FOARD - 100 Doses
  • Hardeman County - Hardeman County Clinic 404 Mercer St. Quanah - 100 Doses
  • Throckmorton County - Throckmorton Rural Health Clinic 802 N. Minter Ave. Ste B Throckmorton - 100 Doses
  • Wichita County - Iowa Park Clinic 405 SE Access Rd. Iowa Park - 200 Doses
  • Wichita County - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District 1700 3rd Street Wichita Falls - 1,000 Doses
  • Wilbarger County - Family Pharmacy 1720 Hillcrest Dr. Vernon - 100 Doses
  • Wise County - Wise Health System 609 Medical Center Dr. Decatur - 1,170 Doses
  • Young County - United Pharmacy 520 1229 State Highway 16 S. Graham - 200 Doses

The full list of vaccine allocations can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.