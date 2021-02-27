Vernon College baseball team to retire jersey in honor of young man

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - On Saturday, the Vernon College baseball team will retire the number along with the jersey they made for Koby Peterson.
Koby Peterson loved baseball and received lessons from Coach Sam Hayden at Vernon College.
“Baseball was great for our family. It taught us a lot about being close with all of the teammates, families, and everything. It was just like your own little family,” said Misty Peterson, Koby’s mother.
On May 2, 2019, Koby was diagnosed with Stage 4 Burkitt’s Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The team made Koby a jersey, which was number three. Coach Hayden has a similar jersey to Koby’s that he wears while coaching.
“Even though he was only 13-years-old when he was going through all of this cancer and stuff, they made him feel like he was a part of the team,” said Misty.
Even at the hospital, Koby would play catch with his father and nurses.
Koby lost his battle with cancer on May 9, 2020.
The team is retiring the number and jersey before their game Saturday afternoon. Koby’s jersey will be framed and hung in the team’s scouting room.
Koby’s father will throw out the first pitch before the game. The Peterson’s started a Koby Peterson Memorial Scholarship for the Vernon College baseball team.
