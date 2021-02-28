Base Camp Lindsey receives donation in continued support from Crossroads Gang

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - October 1 is the goal to get Base Camp Lindsey’s phase one facility open.
“With this community behind us, I know we can do it. This community has so much compassion and so much appreciation for our veterans and our military I know we’ll get this done,” said Chris De La Garza, board vice chair for Base Camp Lindsey.
Crossroads Gang, a Windthorst based organization, hosts an annual cookoff fundraiser for veteran organizations.
“Through the proceeds of our Beast Feast event, we’ve been able to donate to Base Camp Lindsey to help them get to where they are today. And we would like to see them go into the future with this base camp,” said Wes Dutter, member of Crossroads Gang.
This is Crossroads Gang’s third donation to Base Camp Lindsey. Each year they raise more money and can give a greater amount.
“Actually, their very first donation to us helped us buy this building so they have been it in from the beginning and we couldn’t do it without them,” said De La Garza.
As a token of gratitude for Crossroads Gang’s $9,000 donation, Base Camp Lindsey dedicated the living room to them. The group is a sponsor and will be able to decorate the room.
Crossroads Gang has a passion for this cause and they want to be involved in any way they can.
“They renew our faith and we are just I can’t even tell you how grateful we are. This is a tremendous thing for Base Camp Lindsey,” said De La Garza.
To find out how you can donate to Base Camp Lindsey, head on over to their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.