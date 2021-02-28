Man murdered in Graham, suspect on the loose

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
Police are asking for your help in finding a man wanted on a Capital Murder warrant.
Here is the release from the Graham Police Department:
On February 28th, 2021 at approximately 1:30AM, Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Pecan Street in Graham, Texas in reference to a white male acting suspicious and looking into parked cars. The white male was not wearing a shirt and had multiple tattoos on his chest and arms.
Witnesses reported seeing the white male walk into a residence in the 700 block of Pecan Street. The white male spent some time inside the residence and then was seen leaving the residence with items from inside the residence. The white male then loaded the items into a pickup that belonged to the person who lived at the residence. The white male drove away from the residence in the pickup that belonged to the resident.
Prior to police arrival on the suspicious person call, witnesses had called a family member to check on the person who lived at the residence the white male was seen leaving from.
Officers arrived on scene and while speaking with witnesses at the scene of the original call of a suspicious person, learned that Justin Bartley Williams 49 of Graham was found by a family member in his residence deceased.
Williams pickup that was taken was identified as a 2002 white over black GMC Sierra pickup, bearing Texas license plate MPC-9810 and is currently reported stolen.
The investigation is ongoing and the Capital Murder Suspect in this case should be considered armed and dangerous. An image of the possible suspect has been attached to this release. Anyone with information about this case should call the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or calling from long distance, 1-800-322-9888. You may also call the Graham Police Department (Lieutenant Jeff Smith) at 940-549-6441 M-F 8am to 5pm.
