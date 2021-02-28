Rain chances for Monday look good

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This afternoon our Eastern counties have the best chance at seeing rain. Most everyone else will just have overcast skies. Our high for today is in the mid 50′s.
Around midnight tonight showers develop across Texoma. Chances for rain start to taper off around lunchtime Monday. Nothing severe is expected. Tuesday brings clear skies, by the mid part of next week we could see a high close to 70. Thursday and Friday look to have rain chances too.
