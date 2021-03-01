Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival draws steady crowd this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Supporters of the arts and non-profit organizations attended the Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival in small groups this weekend.
“My favorite part would be the animals and the Wild Bird Rescue birds. They usually come out. They bring out a couple of different birds for people to learn about and see,” said Madison Hodges, an attendee.
The Home and Garden Festival is the largest fundraiser for the Arts Council of Wichita Falls. The event featured some changes in its 24th year to be held safely. It was virtual and in-person.
“Our vendors are all very excited that people are coming out to support them. And then on our virtual side at homegardenwf.org we’ve seen a lot of shares. A lot of engagement with our vendors promoting their virtual booths as well,” said Kristen Shiplet, development director with the Arts Council.
For those who attended in-person, people wore masks and there was social distancing.
Faith Sternadel, a regular at the event, says this year felt like the any other.
“You still have everybody here and you still have this sort of facial recognition of everyone and you still talk with everyone,” said Sternadel.
