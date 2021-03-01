Heath district opens registration for online vaccine waitlist

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District opened registration Monday for their online COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.
Per the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), all individuals falling under Phases 1A and 1B of the state’s distribution plan are eligible to register for the waitlist.
After registering, individuals will receive a QR code confirming their name has been added to the waitlist. The health district is recommending everyone uses a mobile phone to register so that individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of the process.
The health district will send text messages following the order of the waitlist that will notify the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment time and date.
Anyone who previously signed up for the health district’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A and 1B, will still remain on a separate waiting list.
