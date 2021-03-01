1 new death, 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 57 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,586 cases in Wichita County, with 265 of them still being active.
244 patients are currently recovering at home while 21 are in the hospital. There are currently five patients in critical condition.
There have been 319 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,002 recoveries and 74,647 negative tests in Wichita County.
20 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 17,893
- Second dose - 11,451
They received 4 cases Saturday, 1 case Sunday, and 15 cases today for a total of 20 new cases to report. There are 21 hospitalizations and 57 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 21
Stable = 16
Critical = 5
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 3
Critical - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 2
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 4
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 4
80+
Stable - 1
