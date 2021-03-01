Nocona General Hospital to host March 12 vaccine clinic

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - The Nocona General Hospital will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, March 12.
The clinic will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Nocona’s Family Life Center.
To schedule an appointment, call (940) 825-2037. Phones will be answered on weekdays starting on March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This vaccine clinic is being put on for Montague County residents who fall under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution guide. Phase 1B includes people aged 65 and up or people aged 16 and up with a least one chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
For more information on the state of Texas’ COVID-19 distribution plan, click here.
