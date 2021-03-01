UPDATE: Suspect identified and charged for alleged attempted burglary at Wichita County Heritage Society

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATED 10:54 a.m.
Olivia Ayala was arrested for burglary of a building Monday morning.
Ayala is in the Wichita County Jail and no bail has been set at this time.
One person arrested for criminal trespass in connection with a broken window at the Wichita County Heritage Society.
Monday morning a window was reportedly broken at the place of business on Bluff Street. Near the broken window was a cell phone laying on the ground and an opened door.
Wichita Falls Police said there is one female in custody in connection for criminal trespass.
