Showers will continue Monday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday, we are going to have cool conditions across the area. We will have a high of 55 with showers across the area. We have a 40% chance of those showers. After the shower chances end this afternoon we will continue to see primarily cloudy skies. Overnight tonight we will have clearing skies with a low of about 35. Going into Tuesday temps will rise slightly. Tuesday we will have a high of about 59 with sunny skies. Wednesday warmer air moves back into place. We will have a high of about 68 with sunny skies. Rain chances look to return by Thursday as a cold front looks to come into Texoma. We have a 20% chance of rain starting in the afternoon hours of Thursday and lasting until Friday afternoon.