Spring-Like Weather this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A few sprinkles are possible this evening across the area but most places should remain dry. It will be a little chilly tonight with lows in the lower 30s by morning. We’ll start Tuesday on a cool note but the afternoon looks really good with light winds and mild temperatures up close to 60. We’ll continue with warming temperatures through Wednesday and possibly Thursday with highs up close to 70 or higher. The weekend weather looks great as well. Another rain chance heads our way Thursday.