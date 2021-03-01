WFISD accepting name submissions for two upcoming high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - March 1 opens the nomination window to “Name-A-Facility” as the Wichita Falls Independent School District is taking name submissions for their two new high schools.
There are two ways to submit your name nominations:
- Submit them online by clicking here
- Submit a hard copy to WFISD Education Center at 1104 Broad Street
The deadline for submissions is April 30.
