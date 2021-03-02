Burkburnett Blood Drive on Thursday

Burkburnett Blood Drive on Thursday
Burburnett Community Blood Drive on Thursday. (Source: Burkburnett Rotary Club)
By KAUZ Team | March 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 11:41 AM

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Burkburnett Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive on Thursday.

The blood drive is from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 4.

Organizers said, “Each donation will be tested for COVID antibodies, so that donors may contribute plasma to help those currently sick with COVID.”

The drive will be located at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Center at 316 E 4th Street in Burkburnett.

Donors receive a “Rise Up & Give” t-shirt.

To schedule an appointment, contact DeeDee Harris at (940) 781-2260.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.