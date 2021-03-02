Burkburnett woman celebrates 100th birthday with donation to non-profit

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - A Burkburnett woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, but instead of gifts, she gave back to a non-profit closest to her.
Up until the Burkburnett Senior Citizen Activity Center had to close due to the pandemic, Mildred Howard would drive herself there and sit in the same spot every day for lunch.
When her birthday came around, she decided to ask for as many cards as possible with a little something special inside for the center.
For her, it seemed like such a simple idea.
“I said well, why don’t we just tell them to send cards and tell them to put a dollar in it,” Howard explained.
Michael Richter with the activity center said he was expecting a few cards to come in, but what he wasn’t expecting was people to exceed the one dollar minimum.
“The last two weeks we’ve gotten about 150 cards and about $1500 dollars,” he said, “the gifts have ranged from a dollar to a hundred dollars. For us, we weren’t expecting that and it’s nice of Mildred to do that for us.”
Richter said it’s coming at a time when Burkburnett Meals on Wheels needs the money most.
“Over those three ice days last month, we depleted our supply of shelf-stable meals,” he said, “a thousand dollars will buy us one day’s worth of shelf-stable meals.”
Howard said the secret to living to 100: eat a good breakfast, and pecans.
She also said her new goal is to make it to their 105th birthday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.