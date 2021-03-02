Gov. Greg Abbott fully reopens Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday intentions to fully reopen the state of Texas.
“It’s time to open Texas.” said the governor of Texas during a live press conference.
The state governor’s newest executive order, GA-34, reverses prior executive orders used to regulate business capacity and face mask wearing protocols. Abbott said state mandates are no longer needed but citizens should continue following medical advice. Under this order, businesses can decide limiting capacity and other safety restrictions the owner sees fit.
The reopening begins Wednesday March 10 per the governor’s executive order.
You can view Governor Greg Abbott’s full executive order here.
Stick with News Channel 6 KAUZ for this and more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.