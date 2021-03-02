Judge Gossom to open small bars to half capacity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Judge Woody Gossom Jr. spoke at the Wichita County Court house on Tuesday about reopening small bars to half capacity in the Wichita Falls area.
The Wichita County Judge better defined “small bars” by using the Frye-Vaughn Post 264, American Legion in Burkburnett as an example. While this bar is a big building, Gossom said the regular customers served are about 25 people.
The judge urged county residents to follow instructions set forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
“TABC will work with us,” Gossom said, “but continued violations will be cited.” He added, the half capacity reopening is contingent upon positive COVID case numbers. A dramatic drop in active COVID cases allowed him to loosen small bar capacity, according to Gossom, citing hospital records have dropped to one quarter.
Wichita Falls small bars are approved to occupy at half capacity.
Judge Woody Gossom said, “After conferring with the City-County Health Department and county mayors and city managers, I am approving the opening of “small bars” as of noon, Thursday, March 4, 2021.”
Small bars are expected to follow occupancy restrictions:
- close at 11 p.m.
- social distancing
- face coverings
- all other requirements stated in GA-32 or Governors orders
Wichita County officials said please refer operational questions to the Wichita Falls TABC office.
