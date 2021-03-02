MSU receives $2.2M in federal student aid.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University received $2.2 million in federal funds for students.
CRRSAA, or the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, provides direct funds to college students through grant help with expenses.
Here are some of the ways these grants aid:
- Tuition and fees (including student account balances owed)
- Housing and food
- Course materials
- Technology related costs
- Health care
- Transportation
- Childcare expenses
According to the U.S Department of Education, Midwestern State University accepted $2,206,937 of the $7,678,441 total awards allocated. Nearly $1.2 billion dollars was allocated to the state of Texas for public and private higher education institutions in 2021 through CRRSAA.
The CRRSAA Act requires state colleges to appropriate funds by primary need, for example students who are eligible for Pell Grants. Students aren’t required to apply and all eligible Midwestern State students enrolled by Feb. 18 will receive a grant.
Midwestern State officials said there is help for students who are ineligible for a CRRSAA grant. MSU’s donor driven Student Emergency Fund is designed for essential expenses like housing, food and utilities. The funds are sent directly to the student and typically from $25 to $250 per academic year. Eligibility and information can be found here.
