MSU Texas receives $112,500 grant to help students pay for tuition
By KAUZ Team | March 1, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 7:44 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas has received $112,500 as part of the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program.

That money will go straight to MSU students significantly affected by the pandemic.

“The Reskilling Grant Program is a wonderful opportunity to assist qualified students who have had a disruption in their educational pursuits,” said Fred Dietz, Vice President for Enrollment Management at MSU Texas. “The grants will range from $500-$2,500 depending on a student’s eligibility.”

The grant will help students cover the costs for their tuition and fees.

