MSU Texas receives $112,500 grant to help students pay for tuition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas has received $112,500 as part of the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program.
That money will go straight to MSU students significantly affected by the pandemic.
“The Reskilling Grant Program is a wonderful opportunity to assist qualified students who have had a disruption in their educational pursuits,” said Fred Dietz, Vice President for Enrollment Management at MSU Texas. “The grants will range from $500-$2,500 depending on a student’s eligibility.”
The grant will help students cover the costs for their tuition and fees.
