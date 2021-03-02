1 new death, 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 21 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 72 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,607 cases in Wichita County, with 213 of them still being active.
194 patients are currently recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. There are currently five patients in critical condition.
There have been 320 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,074 recoveries and 74,745 negative tests in Wichita County.
22 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 18,004
- Second dose - 13,005
The Health District sadly has one death to report today; Case 13,242 (70 - 79).
There are 21 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 72 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 19
Stable = 14
Critical = 5
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 3
Critical - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 2
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 4
80+
Stable - 1
