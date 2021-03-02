PEN Project to host online IEP clinic Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The PEN Project is hosting a free online event Tuesday at 10 a.m. for parents and guardians who have students with a 504 or IEP plan.
The IEP Clinic is a designated one-hour appointment with your PEN Project Regional Coordinator.
There are different ways your Regional Coordinator may assist you at an IEP Clinic, including the following:
- To learn what the ARD process is like
- To review your child’s IEP or 504 plan
- Help you determine what you want for your child and how to achieve it
- Help you understand what your rights are under IDEA
To schedule your appointment, call Darrell Ryan at (940) 435-1222 or send an email to Region9PRN@gmail.com.
