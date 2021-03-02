PEN Project to host online IEP clinic Tuesday

By KAUZ Team | March 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 7:09 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The PEN Project is hosting a free online event Tuesday at 10 a.m. for parents and guardians who have students with a 504 or IEP plan.

The IEP Clinic is a designated one-hour appointment with your PEN Project Regional Coordinator.

There are different ways your Regional Coordinator may assist you at an IEP Clinic, including the following:

  • To learn what the ARD process is like
  • To review your child’s IEP or 504 plan
  • Help you determine what you want for your child and how to achieve it
  • Help you understand what your rights are under IDEA

To schedule your appointment, call Darrell Ryan at (940) 435-1222 or send an email to Region9PRN@gmail.com.

