Ringgold boil water notice

RINGGOLD, Texas (TNN) -
The Red River Authority of Texas Ringgold public water system issued a boil order on Tuesday.
The break reportedly caused low water pressure in the water distribution system which prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the order.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
“In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” said Red River Authority of Texas.
