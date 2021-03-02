WF Crime Stoppers need help solving cold case homicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For their Crime of the Week, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in solving a cold case homicide.
The crime reportedly happened on March 2, 1982 in the 2900 block of Featherston Avenue. The victim, Robert Earl Sanders, was murdered.
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.