WFPD offers free active shooter response training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is offering life-saving training for free.
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events or C.R.A.S.E, is a program designed for civilians and businesses. The strategies built into the program follow ALERRT, a specialized law enforcement educational tool.
WFPD said this is a free course which can be taught at churches, businesses or any group by completing a form here. Once this form is submitted, police said someone will contact you with scheduling. From this site, additional training is offered, like first aid and scenarios.
The course is about 1.5 to 2 hours and the venue is responsible for enforcing COVID protocol.
If you have any questions, please contact our C.R.A.S.E. Instructor, Officer Jeff Hughes at jeff.hughes@wfpd.net
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.