Health district staff get relief with new registration system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officials with the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District have spent the past year tracking COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations. However, with their new online registration system, staff members will get a well deserve break.
“We sent it out on the system people we’re already registered and that typically would have taken a day or two for three or four staff members to go through and call people,” said Amy Fagan, Assistant Director at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.
With less paperwork and phone calls to make, staff can focus their efforts on getting those on the waiting list vaccinated.
“We are very excited about the system for our side of it but also for the community, said Fagan.
According to the the county, there is a less than 10 percent positivity rate, and officials believe vaccinations may be the reason why.
“It’s great and then you kind of hold your breath and see is it going to be that way next week and the next week the same and it’s vaccinations and so many people having had COVID-19 in the last 90 days,” said Fagan.
The health department staff say they are ready to get back to normal, while continuing to use resources to keep the virus in the forefront.
“I think they’re ready to get back to work and ready to start working with the public on those things again and they’re excited to do that and we’re excited to be doing some public health work other than COVID,” said Fagan.
The county will also continue utilizing online platforms like Zoom to engage the public back into their health programs.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.