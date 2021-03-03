Beautiful weather is in the forecast for today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday, warmer air moves back into place. We will have a high of about 72 with sunny skies. Rain chances look to return by Thursday as a cold front comes into Texoma. We have a 20% chance of rain for Thursday. This cold front doesn’t appear to be very strong as of right now. It will only drop our temps a few degrees. The high on Friday will be 58 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong just ahead of and behind the cold front. Thursday, the wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 20 mph. Then on Friday, the cold front will make the winds strong out of the north at about 15 to 25 mph and gusts could reach up to 40 mph in some places.