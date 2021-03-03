DSHS: Texas teachers, child care workers now eligible for vaccine

“All COVID-19 vaccination providers are directed and required to make available and administer, as one of the .currently eligible groups, COVID-19 vaccine to those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early· Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.” the federal directive from the Secretary of Health and Human Services stated.