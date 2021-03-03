Junior Leagues of WF, Lawton to compete in “food fight”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Junior League of Wichita Falls and Junior League of Lawton will be competing in a “food fight” to see who can raise the most food for their respective food bank.
The event will happen on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at United Market Street on Kell Blvd. The Junior League of WF is encouraging residents of Wichita Falls to drive up with food donations.
Many other locations have been set up throughout Wichita Falls as collection sites. To see them, click here.
The “Food Fight” will have only winners in the end as any amount of food raised will benefit the community. 100% of the proceeds in Wichita Falls will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
