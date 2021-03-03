Texas authorities rescue child, arrest 30 in undercover human trafficking probe

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple federal, state, and area law enforcement agencies conducted an undercover operation targeting human trafficking in Fort Bend County.
The three day operation, dubbed Operation Cupid, resulted in the arrest of 30 individuals as well as the rescue of a juvenile who authorities said was being trafficked.
Craig Priesmeyer, assistant district attorney for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office said the operation was targeting the demand side of sex trafficking.
“Trafficking is a two-sided problem, supply and demand, and Operation Cupid was designed to try and eliminate the profitability of commercial sex by targeting those whose sole purpose to show up for an operation like this was to purchase sex,” Priesmeyer said.
Priesmeyer said the individuals arrested were looking and seeking to buy sex from individuals.
“Don’t take it lightly, we rescued a child. We arrested 30 offenders, that’s a big thing,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Perpetrators should know, Fort Bend County is no longer a place where you can come easily to commit these crimes, we’re out there now, we’re looking for you, and we will arrest you.”
