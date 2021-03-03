Texas Education Agency updates public health guidance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Education Agency will still require students and staff to wear masks on campus, outlined in the agency’s updated guidance released Wednesday. This update comes in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34.
In the public health guidance, the TEA is still requiring every student, teacher and staff member to wear masks when inside a school building, school facility, facility used for school activities, or when in an outdoor space on school property or used for school activities.
“The governing board of a school system may modify or eliminate by formal action the above mask-related requirements,” the document states.
TEA officials said local school boards have full authority to determine their mask policy. The agency also updated its surface cleaning requirements.
The Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday that that educators and school support staff are eligible for vaccines effective immediately.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.