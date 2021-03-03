University Kiwanis Club continues pancake festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The same pancake mix and sausage cooked at the University Kiwanis Club pancake festival is being served differently this year.
The club’s annual pancake festival was cancelled in January because of the pandemic.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do when we cancelled the event quite frankly. We just knew we had to come up with something,” said Kerry Graham, vice president of University of Kiwanis.
Instead of the pancakes and sausages being cooked for you, you get to do it yourself. In it’s 65th year, the pancake festival continues on as a DIY event. Orders have to placed online with the deadline on March 4th.
The pancake festival is the club’s annual fundraiser in order to support kids in the community.
“We try to look in the needs of the community and use our available funds to the maximum benefit to children,” said John Rhoads, immediate past president of University of Kiwanis Club.
Some of the DIY festival’s funds will be used to pay off the playground addition at Kiwanis Park as well as continuing to help organizations serving children.
Those who order the pancake kits will be picking them up at Kiwanis Park Saturday, March 27. A ribbon cutting for the park will take place before orders can be picked up.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.