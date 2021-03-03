UPDATE: Missing Texas girl found

CARROLLTON, Texas (TNN) - Rosemary Singer, the 10-year-old reported missing in Texas, was found safe.
Wednesday morning an Amber Alert was issued after police reportedly found Rosemary’s mother, Maria Ramos, murdered and Rosemary missing. The 10-year-old girl was considered to be in danger by Carrollton police.
Around 11 a.m. Rosemary was reportedly found safe with her father, Ronald Singer.
Ronald Singer is charged with her mother’s murder, according to the Carrollton Police Department.
