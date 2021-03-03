WFISD requiring face masks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District said masks are still required.
WFISD officials said, “Yesterday, Governor Abbott announced plans to rescind the state-wide mask mandate, effective March 10. Until guidance is received from the Texas Education Agency regarding the impact on schools, face masks are still required to be worn in WFISD buildings and at all district events.”
The school district acknowledged Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order rescinding mandated face masking but said until the district has confirmation from the TEA, masks are required.
The Texas Education Agency said, “Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-34) takes effect next Wed., March 10, 2021. Updated public health guidance from TEA will be coming this week,” in response to the governor’s new order.
