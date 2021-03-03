WFPD need help identifying second catalytic converter thief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department are asking for help identifying a catalytic converter thief.
On Wednesday, police reported a suspect removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the United Regional Health Care Systems parking lot.
The suspect reportedly drove a green-like colored Toyota Corolla with a paper tag.
WFPD said the rear driver’s side rim is an unmatched black color and appears to have possible body damage to the fender directly above it. They add there could be a sticker on the rear windshield of the same side.
A similar crime was committed near the same time at United Market Street on Feb. 25; Wichita Falls police also asked for help identifying that suspect.
WF authorities said, ”The suspect in these pictures appears to be different than the one from Market Street.”
The suspect from URHCS was reportedly a young man with a big frame. He shows to be wearing a bright orange shirt with jeans, white sneakers and a face covering.
Police said if you have any information about this crime, please contact WFPD detectives at (940) 761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
When calling, please reference case #21-030027.
