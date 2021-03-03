The Xpress Half Marathon benefiting P.E.T.S., Communities in Schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The proceeds from The Xpress Half Marathon happening on Saturday, March 6 will benefit the P.E.T.S. Underdog Express and Communities in Schools.
This four-hour event will start at Memorial Stadium at 8 a.m., go through Lake Wichita Park and then return to Memorial Stadium.
Entry fees start at $27 and give you access to the event along with T-shirts and medals for finishing. The full marathon, a 12k version and a 5k version are available.
P.E.T.S. is partnering with Helping Hounds for their transport program for dog rescue: Underdog Express. The program handles long distance, high volume transport for dogs who are out of time at shelters in the Wichita Falls area.
Volunteers pull healthy pups from shelters before they are put down and set them up with volunteer foster families who care for the dogs. The dogs get on a transport truck bound for Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Dewitt, New York once they are ready.
P.E.T.S. officials say the Underdog Express program has now sent over 1,200 dogs to New York and the average length of stay for dogs is only nine days.
For insurance reasons, dogs will not be allowed on the course despite the main beneficiary being Underdog Express.
