Annual WF compost giveaway happening this Saturday

The free compost is available to everyone who’s part of the curbside recycling program.
The free compost is available to everyone who's part of the curbside recycling program.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It is time for the Wichita Falls annual compost giveaway.

Wichita Falls residents who participate in the Choose to Reuse program at the Wichita Falls Organics Facility will be able to pick up a free load of compost on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The pick up will be at the Wichita Falls Landfill on Wiley Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. City employees will load the compost for residents with a limit of one pickup truck or 4x8 trailer load per person. Residents must provide a City of Wichita Falls water bill showing the $3 recycling program charge to pick up the compost.

Due to state laws, all loads must be covered to ensure no debris is blown onto roadways. City employees are required to see the cover material before loading the compost. No dump trucks, commercial vehicles or over-sized trailers will be loaded.

Commercial operation compost purchases can be made by contacting the Wichita Falls Landfill at (940) 631-8274.

The landfill address is 10984 Wiley Road Wichita Falls, Texas 76307 and it can be found by following the directions listed below:

  • Take Seymour Highway southwest toward Seymour on Highway 258.
  • At the Kamay “Y,” proceed west on Highway 258 toward Kamay.
  • Travel approximately one mile to Wiley Road and turn right (north).
  • Remain on Wiley Road for two miles. The entrance to the landfill is located on the left.

Organics recycling saves money, is environmentally friendly and helps create nutrient-rich compost that can be used to enhance soil for lawns and gardens.

