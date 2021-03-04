Burkburnett Rotary Club hosting blood drive Thursday

Burkburnett Rotary Club hosting blood drive Thursday
Burburnett Community Blood Drive on Thursday. (Source: Burkburnett Rotary Club)
By KAUZ Team | March 3, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 8:25 PM

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Burkburnett Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive on Thursday.

The blood drive is from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 4. It will be located at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Center at 316 E 4th Street in Burkburnett.

Organizers said, “Each donation will be tested for COVID antibodies, so that donors may contribute plasma to help those currently sick with COVID.”

Donors will receive a “Rise Up & Give” t-shirt while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, contact DeeDee Harris at (940) 781-2260.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.