Junior League of WF makes donations to Child Care Partners, WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More nonprofits are getting some help from the Junior League of Wichita Falls.
The Junior League delivered Wednesday a $500 check to Child Care Partners, one of the six groups nominated by residents to recognize those who touch the lives of people in need.
“We’re so very excited to be one of the award winners chosen this year for the Give Light Awards and very happy receive our check. It goes a long way, every little bit helps when we’re trying to scholarship children for child care,” said Keri Goings, director of Child Care Partners.
Goings said that money will be going toward things like toys, construction paper and other things for kids.
The Junior League of Wichita Falls also made a $2,500 donation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Wednesday.
The donation comes through The Junior League’s Opportunity Knocks Grant.
The Junior League of Wichita Falls and Junior League of Lawton will also be competing in a “food fight” on Saturday to see who can raise the most food for their respective food bank.
