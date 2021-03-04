Minorities leaders strive to educate community about COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Leaders in the Latino and African American communities in Wichita Falls are striving for everyone to know the importance of getting COVID-19 vaccinations.
“If we can change the attitude of people to have a desire to say yes to being inoculated, that’s one battle,” said Edward Downing, CEO of All Hands Cultural Community Center.
The virus has killed millions around the world and doesn’t discriminate who it infects. However, Hispanics and African American communities have been hit the hardest.
“Statistics have shown that a disproportionate number of minorities have contracted the virus,” said Downing.
Three vaccines have been created to help fight against the virus but some remain hesitant to take the shot.
“Once we start handing that information out, I believe it will snowball. We are also locked in to all of the local churches,” said Downing.
The All Hands Cultural Community Center has begun to use their programs to teach other the importance of being safe.
Leaders with Cafe Conn Leche say it’s not that minorities don’t want to be vaccinated, they just aren’t comfortable with where those shots are taking place.
“Hispanic people rarely go to the community health center, they don’t know people there,” said Dr. David Barbosa, Member of Wichita Falls Latino community.
Robles and Dr. Barbosa believe Latinos would be more comfortable in places and around faces they see everyday.
“For example, at a church they go to on a regular basis they see that there are people of their color and of their kind and of their culture helping organize. I think they’ll be more open to getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Barbosa.
The All Hands Cultural Community Center is currently on the Wichita County Public Health District’s waiting list to become a vaccination clinic and Cafe Con Leche says their next step is to get on that list as well.
