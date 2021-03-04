MSU volleyball defeats CU in first matchup of their last home series

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State volleyball continues the second half of Lone Star Conference play tonight and tomorrow against Cameron University for the final two regular season home games this season.
MSU got the win tonight in 3 sets over the Aggies.
Lissette Lefforge led the Mustangs with 12 kills, while Kaitlyn Stoker had 9 on the night.
Autumn Roach recorded 21 assists.
MSU and CU meet again tomorrow night at MSU, with the first serve set for 6:00 p.m.
