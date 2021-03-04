News Channel 6 City Guide: Apache Hotel Casino - Resort-Style Accommodations

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you inside Apache Casino Hotel. It offers resort-style accommodations with top health and safety precautions in place.
“The Apache Casino Hotel is an entertainment establishment,” Lynn Ray, the general manager said. “We have restaurants. We also have banquet spaces. We have entertainment areas for concerts.”
Apache Casino Hotel has been called the cleanest and friendliest casino in Oklahoma. They have a total of 132 rooms that include four executive suites, four patio rooms, seven over-sized kings, and the rest are standards that come with one king-size bed or two queen-size beds.
“Here at Apache Casino Hotel we have it all under one roof,” Carrie Paye, the director of hotel operations said. “Some of our in-room amenities are our Tarocco bath products. They feature a blood orange scent. We also have personal, in-room safes as well as our double pillow-top mattresses which offer a luxurious sleep.”
All of the rooms are on secured floors. They require a hotel key to access the elevators and rooms. Each room also has a refrigerator and art that features Medicine Park and the surrounding areas.
“One last feature that was just recently added are our plasma air in each of our HVAC units for each individual room,” Paye said. “It ensures our air is clean and safe for all of our hotel guests.”
Some amenities like room service and their all-natural saltwater pool and hot tub are not currently available due to COVID restrictions. But the staff is ready to bring those amenities back to their guests when doing so is safe.
Patrons are required to wear face masks at all times while inside the casino and throughout the venue. Temperature checks and questionnaires are done upon entry. Apache Casino Hotel is also non-smoking but there are designated areas outdoors to do so. There are partitions between casino machines and on game tables as well and extra cleaning takes place throughout the entire day.
To book your reservation, you can call 855-248-5905 or visit ApacheCasinoHotel.com. They offer special packages and can help add special touches for any occasion. For more on the casino and gaming, click here. For more on dining options, click here.
