WF residents weigh in on end to mask mandate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the over 24 hours since Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an end to the statewide mask mandate, Wichita Falls residents are having mixed reactions.
“Basic people are going to get mad,” Adriana Beaver said, “but I just don’t care.”
“No one’s going to be wearing their masks anymore,” Destinee Cisneros said, “I know a lot of people hate wearing it and now this just gives them free rein to not.”
That thought, of people not caring, is terrifying to Cisneros. She’s pregnant and doesn’t feel ready to stop wearing a mask.
“I will probably end up double-masking at this point when no one is wearing it,” she said.
She said when it comes the amount of people vaccinated in Wichita County at the moment, “I know a majority of my elderly family members who haven’t been able to receive it yet so there’s definitely not enough people who have gotten the vaccine yet.”
Other residents, like Adriana Beaver, said she’s seen this announcement coming for a while.
“It’s just been kind of silent so I kind of knew they were going to cut all that off,” she said, “haven’t been wearing masks for a while so.. it never really applied to me. I see everybody who still wants to wear a mask keeping their masks on and everybody who’s not going to wear them not wearing them.”
Like many have commented on Facebook, Beaver is happy to see masks now be a personal choice
“I’ve seen a lot of people that are actually happy to not have to wear these masks anymore or be forced to not wear these masks anymore, or the restaurant rules of going inside and taking them off as soon as you sit down. I know a lot of people are going to be happy about that,” she said, “I know I will.”
Despite that personal choice, Cisneros said she hopes people will still wear them..
“I’m hoping that people are smart and will continue to wear their masks but I know there are a lot of people that will definitely take a hold of that freedom to not wear it, and I hope that doesn’t affect our cases,” she said.
