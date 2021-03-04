WF restaurants weigh in on Governor Abbott’s removal of mask-mandate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rebecca Rutledge, owner of The Deli Planet in Wichita Falls, understands that Governor Greg Abbott’s order to open the state back up has drawn a line in the sand, especially when it comes to masks.
“People these days just want to make a statement and wearing or not wearing, that makes seems to be the statement they’re trying to make right now,” Rutledge said.
Because of politics, Rutledge has decided to leave the decision with the customer.
“People are gonna make that decision on their own and I think that’s what the governor was really doing, giving the power back to the county and the people,” Rutledge said.
Other establishments in the Falls also plan to follow this trend.
“We’ll leave it to our customers,” said Heather Carlisle, who is a waitress at Pat’s Drive Inn. “It’s their choice whether they want to protect them and others or if they feel comfortable not wearing it.”
Being comfortable is the main key for Pat’s Drive Inn and The Deli Planet, and employees at both feel masking up ensures that comfortability.
“I will continue to wear it because I know others will be more comfortable with that,” said Carlisle.
