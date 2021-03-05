Email City Guide
City of Byers rescinds boil order

The order was lifted on Thursday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BYERS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Byers is no longer under a boil order as of Thursday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had required the boil order for the city on Nov. 12 due to low water pressure.

The public water system has reportedly taken corrective actions to restore the quality of water and the TCEQ said they’ve acquired test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

